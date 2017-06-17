Campers go in search of turtles in refuge

Despite the heat, middle-school campers enthusiastically hiked the sunlit, wildflower-filled trail to the French Lake dam looking for wakarée.

A few wakarée the Comanche word for "turtle" were spotted during the Turtle Camp's field trip to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The two dozen hikers, including camp staff, knew what they were looking for since they have been studying turtles, Comanche culture and nature at the Comanche Nation College's week-long camp since Monday.

The campers paused during their hike on Thursday to explain why learning about and taking care of turtles and natural resources is so important.

"I want my kids, my grandkids, my great-grandkids to be able to see the things that I got to see as a child," said seventh-grader Elijah Kinney, who also attended the camp last year, which "was a blast, so I came again."

"The flowers may be medicine," Margaret Poahway said.

Focus on turtles

For many summers, the college has offered a science camp for sixth- through eighth-grade students. Each year the camp focuses on a different creature; last year the focus was hummingbirds.

"After some brainstorming, the staff decided to focus on turtles this year," said Amy Outlaw, Turtle Camp director.

For the Comanche, the turtle represents mother earth, good health and long life, Outlaw said.

The camp, which is open to anyone who will be in middle school this fall, is a mixture of fun and learning with exercise, arts and craft activities, storytelling and research revolving around turtles, native culture and language, as well as field trips.

Visit to aquarium

On Wednesday, the campers visited the newly opened Turtle Towne at the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center and saw a lot of different turtles.

"I didn't know there were so many turtles. The alligator snapping turtle likes to hang out at the bottom of the tank," said seventh-grader Hallee Smith.

Smith wanted to come to camp because "I wanted to get outside for the summer because people just stay inside. And it is fun to learn about turtles in a fun way, that is not boring."

Camper Allie Powers said she really enjoyed the aquarium. "They had animals from other areas of the world too."

During the week, Juanita Pahdopony visited the camp to tell stories about turtles and some of the Native American legends.

She read "Turtle's Race with Beaver," by Joseph Bruchac, a story of a Seneca legend about Beaver being outwitted by Turtle, who is slower but clever, said Ekayah Rosette, co-director for the camp. "We tied that story into the ecosystem."

On Friday, pairs of campers one younger, one older showed their researched PowerPoint presentations on a type of turtle they were assigned.