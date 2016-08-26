Cameron University names new director of admissions

Brenda Dally has been appointed director of admissions at Cameron University, the university announced.

The appointment comes following a national search to fill the position vacated by Zoe DuRant, who retired earlier this year.

"I am delighted to appoint Brenda Dally to the position of director of admissions," Jon Horinek, vice president for enrollment management and student success, said in a news release. "In her 19 years of service to Cameron, she has demonstrated herself to be a dynamic and forward-thinking leader. She deeply cares about students and understands the role of Admissions in setting the stage for collegiate success. She also has an objective eye for process and procedure improvements as well as the right mix of knowledge and skill to provide excellent service in support of student learning. Ms. Dally has proven herself competent, flexible and hard-working. She has earned the professional respect of colleagues across campus, and I have confidence that she is the right person to take the helm at this time."