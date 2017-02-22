Cameron team wins top award

The Cameron University Forensics Team brought home the top Oklahoma School Sweepstakes Award at its latest speech and debate competition.

The Aggies faced competitors from 27 colleges and universities during the Feb. 18-19 Sweetheart Swing tournament hosted by the University of Oklahoma and West Texas A&M University.

On Feb. 18, Alex Amos of Broken Arrow won the tournament championship during the Lincoln Douglas Debate and was also named-first place speaker. Teammate Cody Jackson of Community, Texas, was named third-place speaker. Dallas Strong, Elgin, placed seventh in persuasive speaking.

On Feb. 19, Amos placed second in impromptu speaking and Strong made the finals in persuasive speaking, claiming sixth place. Teague Fox of Tuttle and Rachael Rowe of Sallisaw contributed.