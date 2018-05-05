Cameron students say their goodbyes

A sea of black and gold the hopeful students of the Class of 2018 on the cusp of a new chapter in their lives filled Cameron Stadium Friday evening to say their goodbyes to university life.

A scenic sunset provided the golden backdrop to the ceremonies inside the stadium as eager students waited patiently on the field for the ceremony to commence. The concrete stands were packed with parents, grandparents, relatives and friends all just as excited to hear the names of their loved ones called and to see them walk across the stage. It was a perfect night for an outdoor graduation a night students like education major Sarah McCoy will never forget.

"I'm so excited, it's hard to contain myself," she said. "There's no more wonder or doubt about finals or tests or anything like that. It's a great way to end the week."

Nearby, agriculture students Heather Stinebiser and Jessica Caudeon prepared their graduation caps while waiting to take their seats. The two longtime friends decided to attend commencement ceremonies with matching caps adorned with glitter and "Finding Nemo" characters. Caudeon said she was trying not to collapse out of nervousness and excitement.

"I think it's going to be OK, as long as I don't fall," she said. "That's what I'm concentrating on right now."

Stinebiser said she almost couldn't believe graduation had finally arrived. Four years of studying and hard work had finally led to this point.

"It's great to feel this sense of relief," she said.

Students and their relations weren't the only ones excited Friday evening. Many faculty members walked the field in their own graduation regalia. Joanni Sailor, the director of the psychology department, described Friday's ceremony as "bittersweet." She was excited to see the students that she helped teach and nurture achieve their dreams of graduation. But at the same time, Friday was the last time she would see many.

"You see them grow and develop and they're prepared to go on with their lives," she said. "You get to know each and everyone of them and you realize how much of an impact they made on your life and how much of an impact you've made on theirs. It's so very exciting, but it's also bittersweet because I'll miss them."

After remarks from John McArthur, Cameron University president, commencement speaker Emmit Tayloe took the stage. A Cameron alumnus and district judge of Oklahoma's Fifth Judicial District, Tayloe was very familiar with the proceedings Friday evening. He was among the men and women wearing black and gold for graduation 40 years ago. But as he told the graduates and audience members, there was a time when even with a dream of becoming an attorney he wasn't sure he would ever attend college.

"I moved out of my house when I was 18 years old and I made ends meet any way that I could," he said. "In 1976, I was an 18-year-old with no money, no one to guide me in the career path I had chosen and no one to lean on. But I had a dream."

Tayloe was contacted by then-faculty member Tony Allison who wanted to recruit him for the university's debate team. Sacking groceries and doing any job he could find to make money, 18-year-old Tayloe was in no position to pay to attend a university. But Allison, who sat proudly in attendance Friday, saw something in the young boy.

"He told me that if I would come and join the debate team, they would find a way to pay for it," Tayloe said.

He would go on to be part of the 1979 Cameron University national championship debate team. Allison's faith in Tayloe paid off and he used that as an opportunity to continue to better himself. Tayloe went on to become a lawyer in private practice for many years before joining the bench as a judge. In all of that time, he's never forgotten his roots.

"You're all sitting in your home campus and that will never change," Tayloe said to the crowd. "You guys are about to leave campus, but you'll never leave Cameron."