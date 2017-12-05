You are here

Home » News » Local » Cameron students inducted into honor organization

Fri, 05/12/2017 - 3:21am Staff

The Cameron University Department of Psychology recently inducted 12 students into Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology. Psi Chi's mission is to recognize and promote excellence in the science and application of psychology. Membership is open to students who are majoring or minoring in psychology.

Undergraduate students must have earned a cumulative GPA that is in the top 35 percent of their class and must have a minimum 3.0 GPA average.

