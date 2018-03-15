Cameron students honor victims, call attention to gun control debate

Thirteen Cameron University students met on the library lawn at 10 a.m. Wednesday to honor lives lost recently at a Florida high school and at other schools since the 1999 mass murder at Columbine High in Colorado, and also to communicate their need to feel safe.

It wasn't a silent gathering, but it was a lesson in respectful civil discourse.

"All the students since Columbine have been silent for about 20 years ... (To evoke change), it is about communication rather than silence," said Briley Jones, a sophomore English student at Cameron, who posted about 30 fliers around campus before the event.

Sitting on the lawn for 17 minutes, to honor the 17 people killed recently at Parkland, the students who had very different opinions rationally and respectfully discussed the school shootings and deaths since Columbine, the current gun laws and how vulnerable they felt all the time.

"The biggest thing is respect," said Kris Mayfield, a communications student. "That is the first thing you need to come to the table to discuss things like this. It means you are not seeing (someone with another viewpoint) as an enemy or somebody who is beneath you or who doesn't understand what you are saying. You need to see them as someone you respect, because if you don't respect them, how can you respect what they're saying, what they are feeling, what arguments they are trying to get across? That lays down the foundation for us to build on."

Mayfield said that he was a little surprised at the very respectful way each student voiced opinions and listened to other students, "because I know a lot of college students are very passionate about things. You either expect to see a lot of passion or passivity about those things."

Within just a few minutes of sitting down on the lawn, the students discussed issues that have become unrestrained rants for other people on social media.

"When we tried to reach out on social media (in preparation for this event) so many people who disagreed weren't able to express (their ideas) respectfully," Mayfield said.

Jones and others present explained that they have faced news of violence and shootings or possible threats every day and have been disheartened by the response from lawmakers and others.

Last week, a former student at Lawton Public Schools was arrested for making threats, Jones said, adding that "It almost happened here."

In conjunction with honoring lives of those lost, Jones who held one of two signs at the event, his stating "Guns Don't Kill People. Umm, Yes They Do," said he was making a statement "about making some laws regarding guns, because the ones we have are obviously not working."