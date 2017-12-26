Cameron ROTC students receive scholarships, awards

Cameron University's George D. Keathley Department of Military Science presented awards and scholarships to members of the Comanche Battalion, Cameron's Army ROTC unit, during a recent ceremony.

Awards are sponsored by the Army: national and local societies, organizations and businesses; and private individuals.

The Department of the Army Superior Cadet Decoration Award, presented to the outstanding cadet in each military science year who has demonstrated strong officer potential, was presented to Ryan Smith, Breanna McLinden, Laura LeForge and Christopher Lacock.

William Dewberry, Robin Boudiette, Sean Lowery and Christopher Lacock received the FIRES Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army Scholarship, presented to an outstanding cadet in each military science year with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher in their military and academic studies.

Jazzlyn Portalatin, Robert Crosswhite, Samantha Rogers and Nicholas Meaux received the Colonel Jack Wolfson Memorial Scholarship, presented to a cadet in each military science year who displays academic proficiency, outstanding leadership qualities and high moral character.

The John H. Cunningham Jr. Memorial Scholarship, for demonstrated exceptional potential as a military leader, was presented to Marcus Jackson and Audrey Shifflet.