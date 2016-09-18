Cameron ROTC cadets test their skills on Fort Sill course

Some 50 Cameron University ROTC cadets sweated, grunted and pondered their way through a fall field training exercise (FTX) Friday and Saturday at Fort Sill.

"It's part of a culminating exercise we also do in the spring, but it allows cadets to come to the field and get this leadership experience and get a field time experience to take what they've learned in classroom settings and apply it in real-life application, so it's no longer just a theory or an idea. They get a chance to get out here, play in the sun, play in the mud, get dirty and get some real Army training and some real Army leadership training as well," explained Cadet Battalion Commander Jayden Roy.

Roy is one of 16 Cameron ROTC seniors who will commission into the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant within nine months. He's in the simultaneous membership program, which means he's enlisted as an infantryman in the Oklahoma National Guard and serves in 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

As cadet battalion commander, he was involved in planning and executing Cameron's fall FTX, which was modeled after the Cadet Leaders Course (CLC) Advanced Camp he attended this past summer at Fort Knox, Ky.

CLC Advanced Camp was a 32-day exercise to test the leadership ability of ROTC cadets who have completed their junior year and assess them as leaders.

Roy ranked 21st out of 181 cadets in his regiment, which was made up of three companies. In his platoon, he ranked sixth out of 45. Cameron has an extremely high reputation there, he noted.

"Cadets from across the nation, they don't know where Cameron is, and they don't really know where Lawton or Fort Sill is, but they figure out that we're from Cameron, and they know people from Cameron. They know who Cameron is. We go out and we represent well, we assess well, we do very well. We produce high-quality leaders and cadre and officers/trainers/mentors," Roy said.

That's because of exercises like the ones at Fort Sill. The post allots the cadets a lot of resources and support for these events, he noted.

Roy and his staff worked diligently the past couple of weeks to set up an ideal training schedule and training plan for the exercise. They had to get cadre approval and cadre input, but overall, it was their plan. The majority of the cadets undergoing the training are juniors, but it's open to freshmen and sophomores as well.