Cameron recruiting for Day of Service

Cameron University needs volunteers for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to be held Jan. 15, 2018.

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?" was the challenge that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. set for all of us.

Cameron officials are hoping to recruit more than 300 volunteers for the event, which will be held across the nation with tens of thousands of volunteers answering Dr. King's challenge to do something for others.

Volunteers from Cameron and the Lawton-Fort Sill community will be able to participate in the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service by working on community projects from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, 2018.

To volunteer, register online no later than Jan. 8, 2018 at www.cameron.edu/mlkcelebration/dayofservice. Cameron will be closed between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1, 2018, so anyone who wants to call to volunteer, needs to call today or after Jan. 1 to the Office of Campus Life at (580) 581-2217. Those who volunteer will receive project details and site locations by Jan. 12.

Led by the Corporation for National and Community Service and the King Center, the MLK Day of Service is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service a "day on, not a day off."