Cameron opens campus closet for its students

A new student-led initiative will help Cameron University students feel more at home in their apartments and dorms.

Edward Muniz, president of the Cameron Student Alumni Association, has spent the last several months building up and organizing the school's first ever campus closet. Located in the Cameron Village, students can visit the apartment and take home with them any household, kitchen or clothing items that have been donated by the community. Muniz sees the campus closet as a way to help out those who are most in need.