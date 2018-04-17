Cameron hosting youth science expo; registration deadline tomorrow

Area elementary students from kindergarten through fifth grade who have produced winning projects at their respective school science fairs have been invited to participate in Cameron University's 2018 Young Learners Science Exposition April 24 in the McCasland Ballroom on the Cameron University campus.

Clint Bryan, with the Department of Cemistry, Physics, and Engineering, has been in charge of the project for seven years and has been at Cameron for 30 years.

"We have asked that the registration deadline be Wednesday, April 18," Dr. Bryan said. "That way, we can put together the program and place displays where they will be for the show."

Several schools have attended in the past years, including Woodland Hills Elementary, Whittier Elementary, St. Mary's, Crosby Park Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Cleveland Elementary, Carriage Hills Elementary, Eisenhower Elementary, Washington Elementary, Rush Springs and Elgin.