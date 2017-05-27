Cameron freshman class includes PLUS students

Cameron University's freshman class this fall will include 28 students who have been named Presidential Leaders and University Scholars (PLUS).

The PLUS program, now in its 37th year, is designed to reward students who have demonstrated academic excellence and outstanding leadership capabilities while in high school and to teach the students skills that will prepare them for leadership roles in their careers. In addition to receiving scholarship packages worth more than $20,000, students selected for the program take part in a four-year leadership development program aimed at developing excellent citizens and professionals. Students are chosen each year based on an application process that focuses on leadership experience, involvement in the community, grade point average, ACT/SAT scores, an essay on the topic of leadership and a formal interview.

The 2017-2018 PLUS class members, listed by hometown, are:

Cache: Alyssa Andrews, Sarah Angiel, Heather Tate.

Chattanooga: Fain Pool.

Duncan: Abigail Gammill, Duncan High; Kamryn Brown, Empire Consolidated High.

Elgin: Payton Bruce, Kaylee Craig, Brooke Nielsen, Emily Poindexter.

Geronimo: Carly Johnson.