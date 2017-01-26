Cameron dorm fees may rise

Cameron University President John McArthur will recommend raising academic service fees along with housing rates for the 2017-2018 school year at the Board of Regents meeting today.

The regularly scheduled meeting of The University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University Board of Regents begins at 3 p.m. today in the Robert M. Bird Library, OU Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City.

A proposal for increasing the existing on-campus housing rates by $125 for the upcoming school year, which will allow more "modernization work to the Shepler Center residential facility, address deferred maintenance issues at Cameron Village and increase services requested by the students," is also part of the meeting agenda. The proposal also asks for an additional $50 to be added to the $121 fee charged to each student living on-campus for services including cable, internet, phone and student housing association programs. The proposed fee of $171 will include unlimited use of the washers and dryers. Currently, students pay for the use separately. The change, if approved, will increase the cost of a room for a semester from $939 to $1,111 in a Shepler, double room; and, from $2,625 to $2,800 for a 4-bedroom apartment in Cameron Village. The cost of the services including cable, internet, phone, unlimited laundry and resident hall association are included in the rates given.

The Board of Regents is expected to rule on the request today.

The meeting is open to the public and a copy of the agenda packet is available online at www.ou.edu/regents/agenda.html.