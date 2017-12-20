Cameron closing Thursday

Cameron University will close for the holidays beginning Thursday.

Administrative offices and the university library will close Thursday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 2, 2018. Classes for the Spring 2018 semester will begin Jan. 8.

The Aggie Rec Center will have special hours from today through Jan. 2. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday. The Aggie Rec Center will be closed on Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan.1, 2018. The facility will resume normal hours on Jan. 2, 2018.

Library hours will be modified in early January. Hours for Jan. 2-6 will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

