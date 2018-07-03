Cameron to be represented as Board of Regents meet in Norman

Representatives of Cameron University will attend its Board of Regents meeting today in Norman.

Cameron is scheduled to be represented at the regularly scheduled meeting of The University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University Board of Regents beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman. The meeting will be in the G rand Hall, Room E101, Dunham College, 250 West Lindsey Street on the Norman campus.

The meeting is open to the public. Cameron will present its agenda first at 3:30 p.m., followed by Rogers State's agenda and then the University of Oklahoma agenda.