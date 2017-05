Cameron awards scholarships, waivers

The Cameron University Agriculture Program recently presented 22 scholarship and tuition waiver awards for 2017-2018.

Awards recipients and their hometowns are:

Tuition wavers: Sarah Nortum, Lawton; Justin Childers, Marlow;

Buck & Irene Clements Endowed Scholarship: Haley Berry, Cordell;

Jack and Joyce Cline Endowed Scholarship: Justin Antholz, Elgin; Jessica Cauthon, Lawton; Colton Gilpen, Courtney Gilpen, Faxon; Brianna Sawyer, Apache; and Melissa Weidow, Geronimo;

Craig Foundation Scholarship: Alyssa Wauqua, Walters;

Kennedy/DHIA Scholarship: Adia Horsey, Lawton;

Johnny Kinder/Coldwell Banker-Presidents Partner Scholarship: Zachary Ronio, Lawton;

Western OK Farm Credit Service Agriculture Scholarship: Tanner Barrells, Burkburnett, Texas; Jancy Jeffus, Grandfield; Ashton Langford, Elgin; Sarah McLaughlin, Anadarko; Heather Stinebiser; Lawton;

Willy Flores, Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Tiffany Fennell, Lawton; Michael Pleasant, Cache;

Gale and Marcia Hagee Scholarship: Robert Luera, Lawton; Larrci Menefee, Ninnekah; Madison White, Cache.