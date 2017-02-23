Cameron announces investment in Duncan

During a press conference late Wednesday afternoon, John McArthur, president of Cameron University, announced that the university has been awarded a grant of $850,000 to build fully integrated science laboratories and associated facilities on the CU-Duncan campus.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.

Addressing regional shortage of healthcare professionals

These new laboratories will increase educational opportunities to help the region's healthcare industry meet its demand for a skilled workforce.

Department of Commerce Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Tom Guevara said in a press release that the grant will help improve career opportunities for students in the region and provide the healthcare industry in Southwest Oklahoma with skilled workers.

McArthur said some short-term construction jobs will be created, as well as jobs for perhaps hundreds of nurses needed in Southwest Oklahoma.

Funding partners in Duncan, Wichita Falls

"We had the space and identified the need," McArthur said. "How do we find the funds so we can grow our own? That's probably what got us started in 2013. This project has been years in the making, working with the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) since September 2016. It's great news to hear about this $850,000 grant."

Duncan Regional Hospital offered a matching grant of $1 million; the Priddy Foundation of Wichita Falls offered $200,000; and the McCasland Foundation of Duncan offered $200,000 toward the project, according to McArthur.

"In Stephens County, generations of students are going to be able to finish their education in Duncan," McArthur said.