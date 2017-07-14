Call of Duty tourney planned at complex

The Comanche Nation Optometry program is sponsoring a Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Tournament from noon to midnight July 22 at Watchetaker Hall at the tribal complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.

The all-ages event will have a 4V4 Double Elimination format. Sign-up is from noon to 1 p.m. Entry fee, $40 per-person and/or $140 per-team. All participants 16 and under will need parental supervision and a signed permission slip.

Call the CN Optometry Office, 699-5386.