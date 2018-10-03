Cache resident will run for commissioner

Kerry Givens, a resident of the Cache area, has announced he is a candidate for Comanche County Commissioner District 3.

The office is now held by Don Hawthorne, who is not seeking re-election.

Givens, a Democrat, is a self-employed cattle order buyer and rancher. He worked for Southwest Farm & Ranch Center before owning and operating KMB Feed & Supply from 1977 to 1987, where he said he gained valuable experience in managing a successful business.

He started his order-buying business in 1988 and continues to buy and sell cattle for local producers at livestock sale barns in Apache, Comanche and Hobart, and Vernon, Texas. He said his experience in the feed and livestock business has gained him the confidence and trust of a wide range of customers and producers throughout Comanche County and surrounding communities who trust him to be responsible for the procurement and sales of millions of dollars' worth of livestock per year.

From 1993-2000 Givens operated Grandfield Livestock Auction, where he said he not only ran an effective operation but also had to meet strict accounting requirements of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and successfully passed yearly audits.

He is president of the Comanche County Farm Bureau and serves as board chairman of the Comanche County Farm Bureau Federation. Through his leadership, he said, the directors develop budgets and policies for the county organization. He said his service in Farm Bureau has helped him in listening to the concerns and needs of county residents to be able to advocate policies on their behalf.