Cache Middle School students' random acts of kindness pay off

CACHE All 140 students Cache Middle School students in Wendy DeIonio's eighth-grade English classes were recently assigned an unusual homework assignment, one that had nothing to do with adjectives or pronouns, or reading literature community service projects that involved a random volunteer act.

Some of those volunteer actions included picking up trash, offering to mow lawns or even volunteering to walk a dog for free.

The project sent them out into their community, talking to their families and neighbors and partnering with classmates and friends to see what random acts of kindness they could do. It was their acts of charity and goodwill that surprised both their teacher and the administration.

"I'm used to seeing my kids get excited about this project each year, but this group really outdid themselves," DeIorio said.

The project began four years ago as a September 11 project to honor victims and their families on the anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks.

"Most of my students weren't even born or have no memory of the event, but it's important that they learn the valuable lesson of service above self," DeIorio said.