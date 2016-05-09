Cache man wins tractor contest at county fair

Kaleb Ochsner of Cache captured first place in the Comanche County Free Fair tractor driving contest on Monday, according to Jennifer Rodrick, whose family has been putting on the event for 16 years.

Second place went to Cameron Woods, third to Gatlin Marshall and fourth to Payton Howell. All three are from Chattanooga.

The emphasis as always is on tractor safety. Entrants have to pass a 50-question written test before they can go on to the hands-on portion of the contest. In that portion of the contest, they have five minutes to negotiate an obstacle course set up in the Great Plains Coliseum parking lot – and they have to drive it backward as well as forward.

This year's contest drew 10 entrants, all of them from either Cache or Chattanooga. Great Plains Kubota of Duncan provided the tractor. The top four entrants now have the opportunity to compete in the 4-H and FFA farm equipment operator's contest held as part of the Tulsa State Fair. It is open to bona fide members of 4-H or FFA and will be at 8 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Tulsa County Extension Center parking lot.