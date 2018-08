Krys Bussell's dream has always been to open a gym in his hometown.

His dream came true in January of 2018 when he opened Southwest Barbell on SE 2nd Street in Lawton.

"I opened in January and we had the ribbon-cutting in February," Bussell said. "I was always an athlete in school. I wrestled and played soccer at Lawton High school and graduated in 2006."