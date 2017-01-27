Business grants to benefit FFA
Local FFA chapters in search of funding for animal science lab, community garden or other ag projects take note. Tractor Supply Co. will be awarding Grants for Growing starting at $500 to qualifying FFA chapters.
To win a grant, FFA advisers must visit http://www.ffa.org/grantsforgrowing and complete an application. Submissions are due by Feb. 13.
Grant recipients are selected based on proposals detailing how they will start or expand a project that will benefit communities well into the future. While the minimum competitive grant amount is $500, there is no cap on the amount of funding a chapter may request.
In 2016, Grants for Growing raised more than $700,000, funding 374 grants and supporting projects involving 39,038 students.
In 2017, the fundraising period will take place during National FFA Week, Feb. 17ñ26. All in-store donations remain within that state.