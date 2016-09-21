Burning ambition

Mount Scott has not seen a fire in over two decades, but the prescribed fire specialist for the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hopes to change that in the next six months.

"Here on the east side of the refuge, my big-picture goal is to get the Mount Scott area burned, which includes the mountain itself, but because of the way the roads are laid out, all the areas interior of the road system around it," Richard Baker said Tuesday.

His long-range plan includes 10 blocks of land surrounding Mount Scott that he hopes to have burned before the culminating burn on the mountain itself. The more of these controlled burns that can be completed beforehand, the safer the final burn will be, Baker said.

"I'd like to get those buffers in place and keep expanding on those so that when the day comes to burn the mountain itself, we're not also trying to do all that protection work. We're doing that ahead of time," he said.

"What I would like to do is work on these perimeter areas, which would include some of these units which would border or even go onto Fort Sill, border with the City of Lawton Lake Lawtonka property and some of the private landowners to the north, and try to get multiple small areas burned ahead of the main burn. The goal being that we get not a high-intensity but a very mixed-intensity fire into the Mount Scott unit so that we get a lot of impact," Baker said.

Mount Scott is still littered with debris from the ice storm damage of 2009. It also has trees weakened by the four-year drought, he noted.