Burglar uses sledge hammer on door

A central Lawton home suffered some damage after it was burglarized Tuesday afternoon.

Officer John Siltman of the Lawton Police Department said that officers were called to 405 NW 12th at 3:45 p.m. on a burglary call. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the female reporting party. She said that when she arrived at her boyfriend's residence she saw the front door opened. After entering the residence, she found the bathroom door damaged and knocked off its hinges. A suspect or suspects had made entry through a boarded-up bathroom window knocked out with a sledge hammer, which was also used to break down the bathroom door. Nothing was reported stolen.

Counterfeit $100 found

Officer Charles Perry was called to the EZ-GO store, 3164 Cache Road at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. The store's manager reported that a customer attempted to purchase cigarettes with a counterfeit $100 bill. The manager realized immediately that the bill was bogus.