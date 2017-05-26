Buffalo Soldiers, Troopers Motorcycle Club meeting this weekend in Lawton

Members of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club of the Central Frontier will ride the streets of Lawton this weekend.

From today through Sunday, about 300 motorcyclists will participate in an annual meeting centered at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd, with activities promoting interaction among club members and the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

Goals to promote safety, share history

The goal of the club, composed of "professional men and women dedicated to the sport of motorcycle riding and safety," is to educate the public about accomplishments of the Buffalo Soldiers, according to www.nabstmc.com, the club's website.

Donald Henderson, the event coordinator, said he looks forward to sharing the history of the 9th and 10th (Horse) Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers who were stationed at Fort Sill.

Some of the events are open to the public and do not require registration. A meet-and-greet among club members will take place in the ballroom from 7-11:30 p.m. on Friday, and the public may join in at 8 p.m., Henderson said.

Over the course of the weekend, club members may hang out in the Soldier Lounge.

"It's a place where soldiers can play cards," Henderson said. "It promotes camaraderie. Ö They can enjoy themselves."

All club members will join from 9:45-11:15 a.m. on Saturday for the Central Frontier meeting.

At 11:30 a.m., the club members will light up the streets as they ride to the Buffalo Soldiers barracks at Fort Sill, and the public is invited to ride motorcycles alongside the club members, Henderson said.