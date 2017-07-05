Budget calls for 10 fewer positions

City Manager Jerry Ihler said the proposed 2017-2018 budget reflects what has become a trend in annual budgets: about 10 fewer staff positions among general employees.

The net full-time loss is seven in the budget now under discussion. City administrators cut 10 full-time positions and five part-time positions, but added three full-time positions and one part-time position.

But those changes don't reflect an associate civil engineer deleted from the sewer technical division because that division is funded through a special fee on city utility bills. It also doesn't include the 12 firefighters and nine police officers who have been added because those positions are funded via the 2015 Sales Tax Extension Program that also is funding construction of a new public safety facility that is expected to break ground this summer.

Ihler said all but two of the positions proposed for deletion are vacant, and those two employees will be transferred to other positions before the fiscal year ends.

Personnel adjustments typically are a major part of budget negotiations because those costs are a major part of the city budget, comprising 64 percent of total expenditures in the current year and 63 percent in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Ihler said total personnel have continued to trend downward in categories that are not police or fire.

In the 2011-2012 fiscal year, the city had 914 employees. For the 2017-2018 fiscal year, that total will be 853, or 874 when the city includes the police and fire positions funded in the 2015 Sales Tax Extension.

In the last 15 years, the city budget reflects three fewer general employees, but 80 more police, firefighter and emergency communications positions, proving the council's emphasis on public safety, city administrators said. That means there are 77 more employees calculated for next year's budget, compared to 15 years ago, Ihler said.

This year's additions include two new positions in the animal welfare division a veterinary assistant and kennel supervisor added because the city now is providing animal welfare services to Fort Sill (which is paying a fee for that service).

Ihler said there also is an adjustment not yet part of the budget: conversion of what had been planned as a part-time building construction specialist. The budget originally had been calculated to turn that full-time position into a part-time one, but Ihler said the city plans to hire someone with a variety of skills, making full-time employment more cost effective. The building maintenance division will adjust its overall budget to cover that additional cost, he said.