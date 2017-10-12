Bryan White to perform with school orchestras

Bryan White, Grammy award winning artist, is coming home to Lawton Tuesday for "A Bryan White Christmas Concert" fundraiser.

Seats at the event, at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Eisenhower High School auditorium, are by donation-only to raise funds for the Lawton High and Eisenhower orchestras. The two orchestras will accompany him, the Eisenhower Middle School Choir will perform and Eisenhower High senior Ashlyn Hall will sing a duet with White. Monty Booker, orchestra teacher at Eisenhower middle and high school, will be a drummer in the rhythm section along with other adult musicians and Lawton High orchestra teacher Kathy Liticker will conduct.

White was born in Lawton and moved with his parents to Oklahoma City before he started school. Although he has returned to Lawton and the surrounding area throughout the the years to visit and perform this event is different thanks to an idea that Booker, Liticker and other orchestra teachers devised.

"Our hope is that this will be a first in a series of events raising awareness for our schools and providing an opportunity for students to perform with a world class artist," Booker said.

But how to lure a world class artist here?

Concert highlights

It just so happens that Booker was a drummer in White's band throughout the '90s and he still flies to Nashville and elsewhere to perform gigs with White. But it was more than a long friendship with Booker, who White considers "one of my best friends," that brought the singer here.

"I think what is bringing me back there is that Monty let me know about this concept of doing an actual Christmas show with the students performing. I thought that was really cool," said White during a phone interview Thursday. "How cool is it to come back to where I was born and do an actual show where I am (performing) with the kids and we're actually raising money for education."

Will the show be mostly Christmas music or your own music and will there be any special highlights other than working with the orchestras, the choir and Monty?

"Every holiday season I try to do some mix of the two. It is about half and half," White said, explaining that one of his top three favorite songs he always includes is "Rebecca Lynn," a "mid-tempo, acoustic-based love story."

One of his signature songs is "From This Moment," which he recorded with Shania Twain. A concert highlight will have Eisenhower senior Hall who won an audition to sing at the concert singing the duet with him.

"Another highlight for the show that is going to be really fun for me is my mother (Anita White) is going to perform ... she is going to be doing backup vocals for the whole show," he said, explaining that his mother, who is originally from Synder, is "like a walking American songbook. She could sing the phonebook. ... I never get to do gigs with my mom, so this is going to be fun."