Brief reprieve extended on tax payments

Comanche County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley says she is extending the deadline for property tax payments because the New Year's holiday falls on a weekend this year.

Dec. 31, which is the actual due date for the first half of Comanche County property taxes, falls on a Saturday. Since New Year's Day falls on Sunday, the Comanche County Courthouse will be closed Monday.

Therefore, the county treasurer said a penalty will not be assessed on payments that have a Jan. 2 postmark or those paid at her office on Tuesday Jan. 3. The first half of the payment must be paid in full to escape a penalty. The second half of the penalty will be due March 31.

Her office is also open today from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. It's best to get there early to beat the rush. Brantley said the busiest hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and people who arrive during that time should be prepared for a 20-minute wait.

She said there were four or five people waiting outside when she got to the office at 8 a.m. Thursday, but there were no lines at 9:30 a.m.

"We do have a payment drop box outside our office if they're paying with a check. They can drop it in that drop box and we collect those payments every 30 minutes and process those," Brantley added.