Bridge will be dedicated to slain soldier

A memorial signage dedication ceremony in honor of Army Cpl. Wilfred Flores Jr. of Lawton will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Survivor Outreach Services' Hall of Remembrance.

The Hall of Remembrance is in Suite 100 of the Fort Sill Welcome Center, Building 4700 on Mow-Way Road. Speakers will include the mother of the deceased, Vicky Flores; Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Director Brenda Spencer-Ragland, and a friend of the deceased who will be traveling from out of state to say a few words.

There will be a short reception in the hallway after the ceremony.

At 1 p.m. a sign will be unveiled dedicating a bridge over Medicine Bluff Creek on I-44, approximately 2 miles north of U.S. 62 West, to the memory of Cpl. Wilfred Flores Jr. The sign was authorized by Senate Bill 94 by state Sen. Randy Bass, D-Lawton, and state Rep. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton. The Legislature passed the bill in 2017, and Gov. Mary Fallin signed it into law on May 31, 2017.

Flores was born and raised in Lawton-Fort Sill. He participated in Junior ROTC all through high school. Upon graduating from Eisenhower High School in 2004, he elected to carry on the tradition of military service in the Flores family. Both of his parents, Wilfred Sr. and Vicky, served in the military and retired here with the rank of sergeant first class.

Wilfred Flores Jr. died on March 31, 2007, just 11 days short of his 21st birthday. Both he and Staff Sgt. Jason R. Arnette, 24, of Amelia, Va., were killed by a roadside bomb in Baghdad, Iraq. They were assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y. At the time, they were on the last half of Flores' second tour in Iraq.