Bridge dedicated to soldier killed by roadside bomb

Motorists driving between Lawton and Oklahoma City can now pay their respects to Army Cpl. Wilfred Flores Jr., when they cross the bridge named in his honor over Medicine Bluff Creek, just north of Lawton.

The Lawton native was only 20 years old when he was killed by a roadside bomb on March 31, 2007, in Baghdad, Iraq. Since then, his mother, Vicky Flores, has fought to keep his memory and name from fading into the history books by pushing to raise awareness of not just her son, but all military personnel who have fought for their country.

Her efforts culminated in a prolonged effort by state representatives and Army officials to honor and commemorate his sacrifice locally. That effort paid off Friday when the Cpl. Wilfred Flores Jr. Memorial Bridge, located across Medicine Bluff Creek, 2 miles north of Lawton on Interstate 44, was commemorated with a ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance in the Survivor Outreach Services Building. A separate sign unveiling scheduled for later in the day was canceled due to the threat of severe weather an ironic twist that was not lost upon Vicky Flores.

"I attribute all of the bad weather and all of the stuff that's happened here to my son because that's the kind of guy he was," she said. "He was a jokester and a prankster and he would cause all these weird sort of things to happen. I take it with a grain of salt and with a grain of happiness."

With the photos of dozens of fallen soldiers, including Wilfred Flores, Jr., looking on in the Hall of Remembrance, dozens of his family, friends and people whose lives he touched, gathered in the small room to remember a son, a brother, a friend and a fellow soldier lost too soon. Brenda Spencer-Ragland, director of Fort Sill MWR, spoke Friday about how she was impacted by a man she knew only in passing, but came to be touched by his work, the memory left behind and the family that cared for him deeply.

"How deep is the love between a couple, a mother and son, a father and son?" Spencer-Ragland said. "I've seen it play out in action here."

Spencer-Ragland told the group of Wilfred Flores Jr.'s bracelet that she wears each day to remember him by. She spoke to remember him by. She spoke of how in the months proceeding his death in Iraq, Tim McGraw contacted her and asked for a family that he could fly to Las Vegas, Nev. for a show during which he was going to reveal his song, "If You're Reading This", dedicated to soldiers and their families. She immediately knew of the family she would volunteer, that of Wilfred Flores, Sr. and Vicky Flores. They shared a bond that would never weaken and would only strengthen with time.

"He is my hero," Spencer-Ragland said. "He is my strength. He continues to strengthen all of us."