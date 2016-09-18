Breakfast to benefit foundation

There is still time to get tickets for Lawton Public School Foundation's annual fundraising breakfast at Golden Corral Friday.

The fundraiser will be from 6:30 to 9 a.m. at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 2632 Cache Road.

"This is a fun event and Golden Corral has wonderful food," said LPSF Director Lisa Carson. "Last year we brought in about $10,000 and our goal is to bring in $13,000 this year."

Since 2008, when Craig Riha bought the Lawton Golden Corral franchise, 100 percent of the fundraiser ticket price has gone directly to the Foundation, Carson said.

The money is used to fund Lawton Public School teacher grants to provide "in-class educational material, technology and other teaching aids that would not be otherwise available to them," according to the Foundation's website, www.lawtonpsf.org.

"Our goal is to be able to fund some additional resources that the principals can't do," Carson said.

Last year, $84,243 in grant money was divided among 66 approved grant requests. Teachers including band directors, speech pathologists and other teaching professionals have until Sept. 30 to submit this year's grant requests. The Foundation will award the grants by early fall, and if enough money is raised, a second round of grants will be awarded in the spring, Carson said.