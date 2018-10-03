Brantley to run for re-election

Comanche County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley has announced her bid for re-election.

Brantley was appointed and sworn into the position of Comanche County Treasurer on May 5, 2014, then was elected to a full term in November 2014.

Brantley has served Comanche County residents in the Treasurer's Office for the past 30 years. In those 30 years, she said, she has learned and executed all the Oklahoma State Statues that the office must abide by. She said the Comanche County Treasurer's Office has passed all of its audits since she has worked in the office.

Brantley is a lifelong resident of Comanche County and a registered Democrat.

Brantley vows to continue to have integrity, honesty and transparency in the office as well as to ensure the proper safekeeping of the county's monies.