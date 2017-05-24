Boy drowns in Pecan Valley

A 3-year-old boy drowned in a residential pool at a rural Comanche County residence Sunday night.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley reported that the child was found in the pool of a residence in the Pecan Valley area located just west of the Lawton city limits off Cache Road around 9 p.m. He said the child was found in the pool after family members went to look for him. Stradley said first responders were called to the scene and administered CPR before he was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly before midnight.

Stradley said the sheriff's office was still investigating the child's death Tuesday.