Bond would upgrade facilities

The sound and lighting equipment in all the secondary auditoriums are so poor that students cannot properly showcase their talents and hard work.

"Music, band, theater productions, all those things that bring in the families and community, (showcasing) the pride of the school are lost" because of the poor equipment, said Malinda Rust, MacArthur High School drama, speech and stage production teacher.

And it's not only art performances that suffer. Last year, MacArthur High's principal couldn't be heard during the open house assembly when he tried "to address the parents. Our speakers were blown out" and he couldn't yell due to illness, Rust said.

Renovations to the secondary auditoriums, upgrading sound and lighting systems, are listed as projects in the proposed school bond, "because that is where our kids perform and our parents meet," said Superintendent Tom Deighan.

Providing specific site improvements across the district for $3.2 million is part of the $99.5 million Student Investment Program bond issue that will be decided Nov. 14.

There are many site improvements needed districtwide. Those specifically committed to in the bond resolution are the secondary auditorium upgrades; air conditioning in MacArthur High and Douglass Learning Center auditoriums; improvements and updates to secondary athletics facilities, including resurfacing all the high school tracks and the repair of the collapsed wall at Ron Stephens Stadium; and updates to child nutrition equipment, Deighan said.

Running tracks

The high school running tracks are in such bad condition that one is now virtually unusable, said Gary Dees, the school district's athletics director.

"The one at Eisenhower is to the point where it is unusable. And Lawton High's is the next, and finally MacArthur's," he said. "They all need to be repaired."

Although runners still use the Eisenhower High track, they have to be careful because, according to an evaluation done in January, the track surface is separating from its base with more than 50 areas of thinning.

Ron Stephens wall

If the bond issue passes, resurfacing all three tracks is the greatest need, he said, adding that repairing Ron Stephen Stadium's collapsed wall is another need.

"Ron Stephens is mainly used for football games. On Mondays we have our ninth-grade and JV (junior varsity) high school games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m., our middle schools play there," Dees said. "It is still usable and I think it is a really good stadium. Some of the features that are antiquated, like the press box and the facilities like the restrooms. They have tried hard to make them accessible."

Although there are problems with some of the bleachers, there is enough seating for the games, he said.

"It needs to be buttoned up. It puts a negative light on the neighborhood," said Kent Jester, Lawton Board of Education vice president and member of a committee charged with looking into repairs needed to keep the stadium usable.

Citing some preliminary work by Architects in Partnership during that investigation, a basic repair could include fixing the wall, with or without a gate. "It may be easier to reinforce with a gate ... and recap all of it because water gets in the caps," he said, explaining that the cap of mortar or concrete along the walls has degraded over time, allowing water to get in the walls.