Bond set for man in manslaughter case

A Lawton man accused of hitting and accidently killing a mother of five with a trash truck on July 4 was arrested and appeared in court Friday.

Michael A. Lorentz, 40, Lawton, was charged with first-degree manslaughter after he's alleged to have struck Andrea Kay "Drea" Robertson, 28, with a trash truck around 5:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Southwest 52nd Street.

On Friday, Comanche County Special District Judge Ken Harris set the bond at $50,000, and Lorentz returns to court for a preliminary hearing conference at 3 p.m. March 19.

According to an affidavit, Lorentz told officers he was driving northbound on Northwest 52nd, and when he crossed over the railroad tracks, he did not see Robertson walking northbound in the road.