Bond issue decides safe rooms, new Ike Middle

Today is the last day that voters can cast a yes or no vote for the Lawton Public Schools Student Investment Program bond.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., registered voters can vote at their assigned precincts. There are only 200 words on the ballot for the $99.5 million school bond as required by law but the full-page addendum handed out to each voter describes how the funding will be invested in the students over the life of the proposed 11-year bond issue. Passage requires a super majority of 60 percent of the votes.

The six propositions contained in the bond issue were derived from about two years of in-depth surveys of community and staff members to determine what they wanted for the district's students. The priorities came from those surveys, with the top priority being technology for the students and classrooms, Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Tom Deighan said, and the funding will provide the items that students, parents and educators take for granted in most districts across Oklahoma.That is why this is being called the "Student Investment Program" or SIP.