Body of former city woman found in Texas

Authorities in Texas have arrested a South Carolina man they believe is responsible for killing a 21-year-old former Lawton woman and dumping her body in Texas.

Corroborating evidence has linked the death of Tia Marie Spearman, who had recently moved from Lawton to Texas, to her boyfriend, Guy Wayne Lynch, 47. He has been charged with murder and bond was set at $1 million, according to a report released by Ellis County, Texas, Sheriff's Office.

The skeletal remains of Spearman were found "scattered over a large area" of land in Ellis County on July 15, and a month later, on Aug. 14, the Lancaster Police Department contacted Ellis County Criminal Investigations about a missing person, Spearman, whose family had not seen her since May 2017. Ellis County investigators discovered that Spearman had been living with Lynch in Little Elm, Texas, prior to her murder. The Little Elm Police Department arrested Lynch in Little Elm, Texas, and transported him to the Denton County Sheriff's Office for arraignment.