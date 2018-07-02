Boat, RV showcase set for weekend

It's still cold outside, but it's never too early to think about being outside, either camping, fishing or boating.

This weekend will bring recreational vehicles, boats, and outdoor leisure items to the forefront with the RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure Show at the Great Plains Coliseum beginning Friday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, from 12-5 p.m.

"We will have around 15 small exhibitors and six dealers," Don Miner with the Abernathy Agency said. "We haven't had a show in about 15 years in Lawton, but the last time, we had approximately 5,000 people come to look at the products. The RV Connection is based in Lawton and the other vendors and dealers are from across Oklahoma. I'm sure there will be something for everyone there."