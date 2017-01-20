Board reviews student infraction numbers

Lawton public high school safety statistics and Ron Stephens Stadium historical preservation and repair were the main topics at the Lawton Board of Education meeting Thursday.

Rick Owens, executive director of Secondary Education, briefed the board about the percentages of offenses at the three high schools and any resulting suspensions during the 2016-2017 school year.

Of the 4,237 high school students across the district, 74.5 percent or 3,143 students have not committed any offenses at all, Owens said. There have been 2,096 minor offenses committed by 963 students. Minor offenses can include being tardy and no ID. There were 671 severe offenses committed by 131 students. "Severe offenses include defiance of authority, disorderly conduct and fighting."

The school tries to find alternative methods to correct the student before suspending them, unless a weapon is found. That is an automatic suspension, he said. Offenses are looked at "case-by-case, student-by-student."

Short-term suspensions are less than 10 days out of school, while long-term suspensions are at least 10 days.

The number and type of suspensions for severe incidents are: Eisenhower, 34 short, 1 long; Lawton High, 76 short, 2 long; and, MacArthur, 17 short, 3 long. Minor incident suspensions are: Eisenhower, 14 short, 1 long; Lawton, 31 short, 1 long; and, MacArthur, 6 short.

"All the principals are directed to make the environment as safe as possible.That is our goal," he said.

Statistics for LPS drug testing showed that 179 students have been tested with "about seven or eight students" or 4.50 percent showing up positive, Owens said. Students and parents reactions to the testing "seem to be positive at this time. However, we are finding a willingness to sit out the rest of the year rather than submit to retest and drug counseling."

Reasons for not retesting are parents not willing or able to pay the $25 retest and the student is only in one sport and does not plan to play the rest of the year.