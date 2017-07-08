Board OKs boost in teachers' pay

A salary and incentives increase recommendation was approved unanimously by the Lawton Board of Education giving certified staff an $800 permanent pay increase and a $400 retention/incentive stipend for this school year.

In addition to the pay increase and stipend this year, the board approved Superintendent Tom Deighan's recommendation to add a 29th step to the salary scale for certified staff, with an increase of $300 for that step. Right now the steps end at the 28th step.

Reminding the board of Lawton Public School's commitment to raise staff salaries on a rotating basis, Superintendent Tom Deighan pointed out that for the 2017-2018 school year the district was focusing on the teacher salary scale.

In 2015-16, the focus was on those who did extra duties, adjustments were made to teacher starting pay and stipends were given to teachers and support staff. In 2016-2017, the focus was on support staff pay raises, along with funds for classroom supplies and journeyman pay increase.

Now turning to teacher salary scale adjustments, the biggest question is "we want to give the maximum possible ... but how do we do this responsibly?" Deighan said, explaining the district had to come up with a plan that would not put the district in jeopardy and could financially be done two years in a row. "We don't know what the state is going to do. Our carryover, we expect, will be $3 million. That is the (maximum amount of) money we can reinvest back into the salaries."