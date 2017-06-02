Board of Education gets bond update from superintendent

Superintendent Tom Deighan briefed the Lawton Board of Education on the status of 2004 and 2014 bond projects and the progress toward another proposed bond during the regular board meeting Monday.

Departing board member Helena John was presented with a plaque by board President Eric Sharum and thanks from each board member in recognition of her 10 years of dedication to Lawton Public Schools as a board member.

The board approved noon on March 8 at the Shoemaker Center for the sale of the $4.47 million general obligation bonds consisting of a combined issue of $3.82 million of building bonds and $650,000 of transportation equipment bonds. The combined purpose bonds were authorized during the April 1, 2014 election.