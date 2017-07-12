Black Friday DUI checkpoint nets arrests

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office announced success with its Black Friday sobriety check and saturation patrol in Lawton.

A checkpoint set up Nov. 24 near the intersection of Southwest Mark Edwards Drive and Lee Boulevard was conducted as part of the ENDUI Oklahoma campaign, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nathan Mackey, Impaired Driving Liaison with the Highway Safety Office. The OHP and Lawton Police Department paired together to conduct saturation patrols from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. while the checkpoint ran from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

There were eight total driving under the influence arrests, as well as numerous drug arrests, Mackey said. Citations were also issued for failure to wear seatbelt, transporting an open container of alcohol and operating without a license and/or driving under suspension. There were also speed and miscellaneous violations.

"These operations not only serve as a deterrent by arresting impaired drivers who pass through the checkpoint, but more importantly, as a general deterrent to persons who have knowledge of the operation."