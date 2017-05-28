Black and Gold banquet is Saturday

Eta Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its annual Black and Gold Scholarship and Awards Banquet Saturday in the McCasland Ballroom At Cameron University.

Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the banquet at 7:06 p.m. Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased by calling chapter President Will Scott, 536-6530, or Davison Virgil, the event's chairman, at 595-1216 by Friday. It is open to the public.

Scott said the event is a major fundraiser for his fraternity's educational and charitable foundation; funds raised from the event are used to award scholarships to students at each of the local high schools. This year's winners of the the Dr. E.A. Owens and Reginald C. Williams will be recognized during the banquet.

During the event several local residents will be presented the Alpha Golden Award of Excellence for their community service and contributions in areas that include: business and entrepreneurship, Ervin Randle; community service, Catoya Mitchell; education, Jamie Polk; ministry, Superintendent Michael Cross; public service, Councilwoman V. Gay McGahee; and youth leadership, Alexus Bender.

Keynote speaker for the event will be Lawrence Ware, teaching assistant professor at Oklahoma State University. Ware is an Oklahoma State University Division of Institutional Diversity Fellow; he teaches in OSU's philosophy department and is the diversity coordinator for its Ethics Center. Next fall he will be co-director of OSU's Center for Africana Studies.