Birthday events planned

Many activities are planned beginning this week in conjunction with Lawton's birthday celebration, including an exhibit display, a parade and a rodeo.

Preservation Oklahoma's traveling exhibition "Preservation50: Oklahoma Celebrates the National Historic Preservation Act" will be on display in Lawton beginning Monday and continuing through Aug. 11 at City Hall, 212 SW 9th.

The exhibit highlights the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Preservation50" visitors can experience photos of buildings and structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places and learn more about why the act is important to preserving Oklahoma's historic resources. The exhibit is free of charge courtesy of the state Historic Preservation Office. For information on the exhibit or Preservation Oklahoma, visit PreservationOK.org.