Big pigs are fairest of all

A 220-pound Crossbreed shown by Kadence Mundy of Fletcher was named the grand champion barrow at the Comanche County Fair's swine show on Thursday.

Brodey Milam of Sterling showed the reserve grand champion barrow, a 200-pound Cross. He was also the winner of the intermediate showmanship trophy.

The grand champion gilt was a Cross displayed by Ashton Keeter of Chattanooga. Ty Hughes of Sterling exhibited the reserve grand champion gilt, a 245-pound Cross.

Gavin Lovelady of Fletcher took home junior showmanship honors, while the senior showmanship award went to Alyssa Snow of Lawton.

Fletcher won in the category for school group of three.

Elgin FFA member Katelyn Taylor said chapter members had arranged to meet at the Comanche County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. Thursday, and she made it by 6:45 a.m. The Elgin High School sophomore brought two gilts to the show, a Yorkshire and a Crossbreed.

When it came time to select her project animal, she knew she wanted a York. What is it she likes about them?

"Their faces. They're cute. They have a good personality," Katelyn said.

Her Cross gets excited, so she has to work harder with her. Katelyn isn't sure what causes her to get excited.

"I don't know. I think she likes people, 'cause every time we try to feed her, she's always up on the fence. She likes talking to people," Katelyn said.

To get ready for the show, she came to the fairgrounds Wednesday evening and put wood chips down in her two stalls. On Thursday, the Elgin FFA members unloaded their hogs and got out all their feed and equipment.

"Just a few minutes ago I went and washed them, and then right before the show we're going to feed them," she said.