Benge to speak to Lawton Rotary

Chris Benge, chief of staff to Gov. Mary Fallin and Oklahoma's secretary of Native American affairs, will be guest speaker at the Greater Lawton Rotary Club on Thursday.

The club meets at noon in the Wichita Room in Shepler Center at Cameron University. The public is welcome to attend; reservations should be made by calling Ron Jarvis, 512-5452, by noon Wednesday. Cost for the meal is $10.

Benge served 12 years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, including three years as chairman of the Appropriations and Budget Committee and three years as speaker of the House.

After his legislative service, Benge worked in Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett's administration as director of intergovernmental and enterprise development and then was senior vice president of government affairs with the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Fallin appointed him secretary of state in 2013, and in 2015 he was named to fill the position of Native American liaison. In November 2016 he was named chief of staff for the governor and also retained his duties as secretary of Native American Affairs.