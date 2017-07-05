Belgian family gets taste of SW Oklahoma hospitality

A trip across America by a Belgian couple and their two children took a detour into the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and they found lifelong friends here. Their stay was a little bit longer than they expected, but all who were involved in getting them back on the road again cited a little divine intervention.

Fred and Virginie Detemmerman are from Belgium. The couple and their two children, Charly, 7, and Nina, 5, took advantage of their government's gift of being able to take six months off before their daughter begins school.

They began their journey in Florida. In Louisiana, someone told them about the Refuge. It was not on their planned route, but they decided to come to Southwest Oklahoma, just to see the mountains.

That's where the saga begins. Jerry and Birgit Smith's daughter, Tami Daniel, took the couple to Camp Doris at the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge on April 9, to show them the campground. Birgit is disabled and the couple and their daughter spoke to the director of the campground to see if they could get a permit for people with disabilities. The director told them to go to the Refuge headquarters to get more information on the permit.

Once at the headquarters, Randy Hale, an employee of the headquarters, assisted the Detemmermans with the history and lore of the Refuge. Little did he know that they were in dire straits. Their 1980 Volkswagen Vanagon in the parking lot would not go into gear.