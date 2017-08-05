Beginnings Academy going all-Head Start in 2017-18

Families registering their children for the fall pre-kindergarten classes in the Lawton Public Schools district this week may notice that Beginnings Academy is not listed as a choice.

Beginnings Academy which is the name of the district-owned building has been offering pre-kindergarten classes in conjunction with both Lawton Public Schools and Crossroads Head Start program for many years, said Amy Frazier, director of early childhood and elementary education for the district. After monthly discussions with Crossroads, Head Start will be providing their own services to children aged 0 to 5.

"The services they will provide (this fall) are Head Start and Early Head Start, not LPS," Frazier said. The expanded Crossroads Head Start program will continue to reside at the Beginnings Academy, 501 NW Woodridge Drive.