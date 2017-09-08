Beach-themed party to be free, open to all

If you are looking for a fun event that is free and open to the public, be at 1502 SW I on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. A beach-themed party will await you.

Special guests will be some of the drivers from the Lawton Speedway and they are bringing their Sprint cars for everyone to see. There will also be several vendors and they will be selling cosmetics, jewelry, and some are even representing local non-profits. There will also be door prizes, opportunities to speak to the race car drivers, and even a raffle.

Bring a No. 10 can of vegetables to benefit Hungry Hearts Ministries and you will receive free raffle tickets.

For more information, e-mail Bridget Scalma at: bridgetBridgetNJay.com.